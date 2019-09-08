CHICAGO – Native to East Asia, the silver carp were brought to the United States originally to clean fish farms and sewer lagoons.
The fish are filter feeders that eat phytoplankton like small plants and algae. However, after being brought over to the U.S. to be used in aquaculture operations, the fish escaped, and reside in the Mississippi River.
Silver carp are considered to be an invasive species, and as of right now they are not known to live in Lake Michigan. Strangely enough the pollution found in the lake might be the best defense against them from entering it.
Dr. Cory Suski, University of Chicago, is studying the issue.
“Our study showed that silver carp at the ‘leading edge’ of their range (i.e., the northern-most animals that are closest to Chicago) showed increased activity of genes related to detoxification in their livers, relative to animals from more downstream locations. We also know from work by USGS (United States Geological Survey) researchers that, right near the ‘leading edge’ of carp, there is a sharp decline in the concentration of contaminants in the water, e-mailed Suski.
“So, while we don’t have specific cause-and-effect relationships established, there is a very strong correlation between the leading edge of carp in the Illinois River and the concentration of contaminants in the water, suggesting that a compound in the water may be discouraging animals from moving upstream towards the Great Lakes.”
Suski said there are no obvious barriers that would prevent the carp from entering Lake Michigan, which suggests there is something in the water preventing this from happen. The purpose of doing such a study is to find out why the fish are not moving in order to figure out why they might in the future.
The overall impact of silver carp entering Lake Michigan is an unknown. Suski said some believe there wouldn’t be enough food for the fish, while others do.
An August report published in Freshwater Biology suggested that there may in fact be enough food for silver carp in the lake.
The website Science News wrote about the report on Aug. 13. According to the website’s article “A mussel poop diet could fuel invasive carp’s spread across Lake Michigan,” if silver carp’s preferred food source is not available they will turn to fish poop and decomposing organisms.
“In any case, regardless of the actual impacts on Lake Michigan, should carp enter Lake Michigan they theoretically would have access to all of the Great Lakes, all of their tributaries, as well as the numerous canals that run into the Lake (i.e., the Erie Canal), e-mailed Suski.
“Thus, should they enter the Great Lakes, the potential for them to spread into large portions of Eastern North America is high. While we don’t know for sure what impact they would have, it is not really something that folks would like to have happen, and likely not positive.”
Suski said as of right now he isn’t aware of silver carp being in Lake Michigan, and believes they are confined to the Mississippi River. However, the Chicago River acts as a connection between Great Lakes and the Mississippi River which is likeliest way for them to enter into Lake Michigan.
Suski said the pollution that might be preventing Silver Carp from entering Lake Michigan is coming from the Chicago area. However, work is being done to improve the water quality in the area.
“Having this water quality trend continue would be a good thing, but, along the way, if there is a particular contaminant that is influencing carp movement, that contaminant may decrease, which may increase the potential of upstream movement. Again, at the moment, we don’t have specific cause-and-effect proof that this could happen, but the potential is there,” e-mailed Suski.
To learn more about the research Suski is doing visit his website at: http://fishlab.nres.illinois.edu/.