Don’t miss the opportunity to experience Christmas Eve at the historic Frauenthal Theater in downtown Muskegon.
Enjoy your favorite Christmas songs led by some of the Lakeshore’s most inspirational musicians and listen to a message that will draw you into the Christmas story like never before at any of these services, hosted by Port City Church.
Scheduled event times are Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. This “non-ticketed” event is free and open to everyone in the community.
“For some, Christmas is a joyous time of year. It’s a time of celebration, gift giving and family time. For others it can be a lonely or isolating time of year. Some attend our service to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Others are here looking for comfort, inspiration, or guidance”, said Steve Derdowski, Lead Pastor at Port City Church. “We want people to know there is hope in any situation. At Port City we feel blessed, and we wanted to give back to the community and celebrate the holiday in the historic and beautiful Frauenthal Theater.”
The historic Frauenthal Theater, a fully restored motion picture palace built in 1929, remains Muskegon’s premier destination for vibrant entertainment, event hosting, art exhibits and is home of the Muskegon Symphony. There is no better place to celebrate the music of the Christmas season than in this majestic piece of history.
Attendees will also be able to enjoy the newly created Muskegon GLOW Downtown Christmas Lights, presented by the Lakeshore Legacy Project. The lighting project harkens back to the days gone by when downtown Muskegon was the place to go to see the best and brightest holiday lights.