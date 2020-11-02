MUSKEGON – The local surge of COVID-19 cases has impacted the staff and residents of the Muskegon County Circuit Court Juvenile Transition Center (JTC).
At present, seven staff members and one youth have tested positive for Coronavirus. All staff and remaining youth have been tested and are either awaiting results or have tested negative.
Appropriate safety protocols are being adhered to.
In consultation with Muskegon County Public Health officials, effective immediately, the JTC has temporarily reduced its usual level of operation.
The JTC will remain at reduced levels until such time as adequate staffing levels and safety levels can be maintained. JTC Superintendent Mary Jo French maintains effective consultation with local health officials as well as JTC staff, Family Court administration, and the family of the remaining youth.
Presiding Family Court Judge Gregory C. Pittman provided this statement,
“Our Court administrators and Superintendent French
have acted quickly and effectively to ensure that
the safety of our dedicated staff and the residents of
the JTC remain our highest priority.
“Additionally, we are grateful for the gracious and selfless
assistance extended to us by Ottawa, Kent and
Macomb Counties, as well as, the cooperation
of our local law enforcement agencies.”
“We look forward to resuming full operations at the JTC
as soon as circumstances allow us to do so safely
and in accord with the advice and guidelines of
Muskegon County Public Health officials.”
Three of the four currently housed Youth who tested negative, are being safely transferred to neighboring county juvenile facilities, while the JTC facilities undergo cleansing protocols that will allow all staff and youth to return safely. The one remaining young person who tested positive, was deemed to be safest in retention at the facility.