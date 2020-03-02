Michigan's presidential primary election is Tuesday, March 10.
Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Any Michigan registered voter can participate in the presidential primary.
When requesting a ballot, either at the polling place or on the absentee ballot application, voters may select a presidential primary ballot for either the Democratic or Republican parties. Ballots will also contain local election items in areas where there are local questions on the ballot in their jurisdiction. Voters who do not wish to participate in the presidential primary may request a ballot that contains only local items, if there are local items on the ballot.
Register and vote up to 8 p.m. Election Day
Citizens may register to vote up until 8 p.m. on Election Day at their city or township clerk’s office. If a resident isn’t registered, or needs to update their address, they may do so by appearing in person at their city or township clerk’s office and providing proof of residency. Some clerk’s offices have also established additional satellite locations where citizens can register to vote. Since the March 10 election is within 14 days, this is the only method of voter registration that allows voters who are not currently registered to vote on March 10. Military and overseas voters have additional options.
All voters can visit the Michigan Voter Information Center at Michigan.gov/Vote to check their registration status, find out how to register and be able to vote March 10, find their clerk’s office and satellite offices, view the candidates and questions that will be on their ballot, get a map to their polling place and find other helpful information.
Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voter Assist Terminals will be available for voter with disabilities and any other voters who wish to use them.
Ballots list some candidates who have left race
Although some of the presidential primary candidates have suspended their campaigns nationally, state law required the candidate listing to be finalized in December 2019, so these candidates remain on ballots. Votes cast for them will be counted.
If a voter has already voted absentee and wishes to change their vote (because the candidate has dropped out of the race, or for any other reason), a voter can spoil their ballot by submitting a written request to their city or township clerk. The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will vote at the polls. This request must be received by 2 p.m. the Saturday before the election if received by mail. An absentee ballot may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election. The voter can obtain a new absentee ballot there or vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.
Additional information regarding Michigan’s presidential primary can be found at Michigan.gov/Elections.
New rights for Michigan voters in effect:
You may vote absentee without a reason
Because of the passage of the state constitutional amendment in November 2018, all eligible and registered voters in Michigan may request an absent voter ballot without providing a reason.
Download the New Rights for Michigan Voters information sheet
Requesting an absent voter ballot if you are registered to vote at your current address
If you are registered to vote at your current address, your request for an absent voter ballot must be in writing and can be submitted to your city or township clerk. (For assistance obtaining the address of your city or township clerk, see Michigan.gov/Vote) You may request an absent voter ballot through the mail by mailing the application, large print application, a letter, a postcard or a pre-printed application form obtained from your local clerk's office. You can also submit these requests by fax or by scanning and e-mailing the form, as long as a signature is visible. Requests to have an absent voter ballot mailed to you must be received by your clerk no later than 5 p.m. the Friday before the election.
voting rights
You also may request an absent voter ballot in person at a city or township clerk's office until 4 p.m. on the Monday before an election. If you request an absent voter ballot on Monday, you must vote it in person at the clerk's office.
Once your request is received by the local clerk, your signature on the request will be checked against your voter registration record before a ballot is issued.
You must be a registered voter to receive an absent voter ballot (but you can register and request an absent voter ballot at the same time - see below). Requests for absent voter ballots are processed immediately. Absent voter ballots may be issued to you at your home address or any address outside of your city or township of residence.
After receiving your absent voter ballot, you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to complete the ballot and return it to the clerk's office. Your ballot won't be counted unless your signature is on the return envelope and matches your signature on file. If you received assistance voting the ballot, then the signature of the person who helped you also must be on the return envelope. Only you, a family member or person residing in your household, a mail carrier or election official is authorized to deliver your signed absent voter ballot to your clerk's office.
If an emergency, such as a sudden illness or family death, prevents you from reaching the polls on Election Day, you may request an emergency absent voter ballot. Requests for an emergency ballot must be submitted after the deadline for regular absent voter ballots has passed but before 4 p.m. on Election Day. The emergency must have occurred at a time which made it impossible for you to apply for a regular absent voter ballot. Please contact your local clerk for more information about emergency absent voter ballots.
Requesting an absent voter ballot at the same time as registering to vote
You may request an absent voter ballot at the same time as registering to vote. If you register on the Monday before an election and request an absent voter ballot at the same time, you must vote it at the clerk's office. If you register on Election Day, you may either request an absent voter ballot and vote it at the clerk's office, or instead of requesting an absent voter ballot you may go to the precinct and vote.
A reminder about Voter ID
You will be asked to provide identification when you visit the polls on Election Day, but you can still vote if you don’t have ID.
Valid picture ID includes a Michigan driver’s license or state identification card. For a complete list, click here.
If you don't have picture ID or didn't bring it to the polls, you can still vote. You have to sign a brief affidavit stating that you are not in possession of picture ID. Your ballot will be included with all others and counted on Election Day.