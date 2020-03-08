With the latest withdrawal from the Democratic presidential race by Elizabeth Warren, there are only former Vice-President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders remaining in the battle for the party nomination, but there will be more names on Michigan’s Democratic ballot on Tuesday.
That’s because ballots included names of candidates stlll in the race in December 2019 when they were submitted for ballot printing.
So, voters who have already submitted absentee ballots in the Democratic primary, may have selected a candidate who has dropped out.
Don’t worry, those voters can change their vote to a candidate still in the race.
The Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson gives directions on how to do that.
If a voter has already voted absentee and wishes to change their vote (because the candidate has dropped out of the race, or for any other reason), a voter can spoil their ballot by submitting a written request to their city or township clerk. The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will vote at the polls. This request must be received by 2 p.m. the Saturday before the election if received by mail. An absentee ballot may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election. The voter can obtain a new absentee ballot there or vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.
For voters who want to cast ballots on election day, polls in their precinct will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 10.
Any Michigan registered voter can participate in the presidential primary.
When requesting a ballot at the polling place, voters may select a presidential primary ballot for either the Democratic or Republican parties. Ballots will also contain local election items in areas where there are local questions on the ballot in their jurisdiction. Voters who do not wish to participate in the presidential primary may request a ballot that contains only local items, if there are local items on the ballot.
Citizens may register to vote up until 8 p.m. on Election Day at their city or township clerk’s office. If a resident isn’t registered, or needs to update their address, they may do so by appearing in person at their city or township clerk’s office and providing proof of residency. Since the March 10 election is within 14 days, this is the only method of voter registration that allows voters who are not currently registered to vote on March 10. Military and overseas voters have additional options.
All voters can visit the Michigan Voter Information Center at Michigan.gov/Vote to check their registration status, find out how to register and be able to vote March 10, find their clerk’s office and satellite offices, view the candidates and questions that will be on their ballot, get a map to their polling place and find other helpful information.
Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voter Assist Terminals will be available for voter with disabilities and any other voters who wish to use them.
Additional information regarding Michigan’s presidential primary can be found at Michigan.gov/Elections.
Voters will be asked to provide identification when they visit the polls on Election Day, but they can still vote if they don’t have a valid picture ID which includes a Michigan driver’s license or state identification card. Those who don’t have a valid ID at the polls will have to sign a brief affidavit stating that they are not in possession of a picture ID.