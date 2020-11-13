Both the cities of Whitehall and Montague closed public access to their indoor facilities last week to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The closure comes as part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) mitigation strategies.
COVID-19 cases have been surging nationwide. On Thursday, Nov. 12, Michigan set a new single day record of 6,940 new COVID-19 cases, and an additional 45 deaths.
There have been, so far, more than 259, 000 COVID-19 cases and 8,187 deaths in Michigan. As of Friday, Nov. 13 Muskegon County has had 5,296 cases of COVID-19 along with 114 deaths.
The City of Montague closed their doors on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
In an e-mail sent out by the city manager Jeff Auch, he writes, “The City is canceling, or meeting remotely, for all public meetings and gatherings at City Hall until further notice.
“Residents are encouraged to contact City departments and staff via telephone or e-mail to determine how the City can conduct business requests without the public visiting City facilities. Residents should use US Mail, phone, e-mail, the payment drop-box near the flag pole outside the front door, and online payment options rather than hand-delivering payments or other communications to the City.
“A list of various City departments and staff contacts are posted next to this notice.”
The City of Whitehall closed their doors on Friday, Nov. 13.
The following statement was posted on their website, “Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, City Hall offices will be CLOSED to the public starting Friday, November 13, 2020 until further notice. The City of Whitehall is proactively monitoring public health information for any potential implications of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) for our community. For the latest information about the virus, please visit the CDC’s COVID-19 website.”