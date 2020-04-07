Due to the recent impacts of Covid-19 and the social distancing orders, all six pride weeks at the White Lake Area Solid Waste Authority for this spring have been canceled.
The authority is checking into rescheduling pride week for some time in the future.
Meanwhile the transfer station continues to be open with safety precautions, such as limiting the amount of material that can be dumped and the number of users in any one area. The White Lake Area Solid Waste Authority is made up of six municipalities. These include: White River Township, Montague Township, City of Montague, City of Whitehall, Whitehall Township and Blue Lake Township.
Pride week allows residents of these municipalities to bring solid waste to the transfer station for no charge or at a reduced rate. Each of the six municipalities have a given week and those weeks for 2020 were scheduled to start on April 15.