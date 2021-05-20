A small update on Reinhold:LUDINGTON – A probable cause hearing in one of many cases faced by Carl A. Reinhold of Fountain was held Wednesday morning in 79th District Court in Ludington.
Reinhold faces charges in four counties in two states after two days of alleged incidents. The events took place Feb. 11 and 12 in Mason, Huron and Muskegon counties in Michigan and Jasper County in Indiana.
In Mason County, Reinhold faces a charge of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle. During Wednesday’s probable cause conference, it was stated that some forensic evidence needed to be completed.
Another probable cause conference was scheduled for July 14. His initial arraignment was May 7.
Reinhold is being held in the Huron County Jail, where he faces one count of carjacking and one count of armed robbery, both felonies.
In 60th District Court in Muskegon, a hearing is not yet set for the charges Reinhold faces there. He was arraigned on two felony counts of armed robbery and a felony charge of receiving and concealing stolen property — motor vehicle.
In Jasper County, Indiana, a pre-trial hearing is scheduled in Jasper Superior Court on the charges he faces there. A bench trial is slated to start June 14. He faces charges of theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Reinhold allegedly stole a car in Mason County and drove it to Huron County. There, at Unionville-Sebewaing High School, he allegedly stole another vehicle while it was occupied. The person in the vehicle fled.
He left and went to a hotel in Whitehall, where he allegedly robbed someone. He then headed south to Indiana where he was apprehended. He reportedly was driving a vehicle on the shoulder of I-65 with a flat tire and was stopped by Indiana State Police.