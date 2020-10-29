FRUITPORT TWP.– The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has been working on the proposed Muskegon County Casino Project since 2008, purchasing the former race track property in Fruitport Township in 2008 and starting its plans for the casino in 2009.
According to Larry Romanelli, Ogema (Chief) of the Little River Band, “This really was a big, big move because of the amount of work that has to be done. And I always want to thank the community."
"It really took the letters of support and people coming out to the hearings. I can hardly go out any place without someone asking about the casino, and instead of calling it ‘your’ casino, they now call it ‘our’ casino. 90-percent plus of the people involved in the approval process said they’ve never seen such support for a casino, and it’s been bipartisan support.”
“The casino is really for West Michigan,” he continues. “It will bring in economic development and be a big part of growth in West Michigan, affecting the area all along the lakeshore. This project is about job creation for our community.”
In this regard, Romanelli notes that the casino is anticipating 1,000 – 1,500 high paying full-time jobs and about 1,500 construction and ancillary jobs. For example, it is anticipated that local restaurants, car lots and other businesses will likely have to put on more employees to accommodate the casino’s guests.
In addition to approximately 69,000 square feet of gaming floor space, 1,700 slot machines and 35 table games, Romanelli explains, “We are bringing in a 220-room hotel, but our studies show the area could accommodate a 600-bed match, so we hope other hotels will also benefit."
"We will have a food court or venue restaurant, but we will not take over the restaurant business, and our patrons will want to experience fine dining elsewhere. We will have entertainment, but will not compete with the Frauenthal."
"We will provide meeting space, but other meeting venues will benefit from our presence as well.”
The casino, which is being built with internal financial resources and no taxpayer dollars, is expected to generate economic development of $15 million in tax revenue for the State of Michigan and millions more for local governments.
The approval process has been long and complicated. The Tribe filed an application in February 2015 requesting that the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) place 60 acres of land in trust for a $180 million casino and economic development project. The BIA published a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) in November 2018, followed by a public hearing and comment period.
The fact that the site chosen was already gaming property helped to smooth the way.
Now the project has taken a significant step forward in its approval process. The BIA will formally publish a Notice of Availability of a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the Little River Band’s Fee-to-Trust and casino project. In the FEIS, the BIA considered both the Little River Band’s proposed casino project and a range of economic development alternatives, and concluded that the Little River Band’s project, as proposed, is the preferred alternative of the federal government.
There will shortly be a public comment period, after which the Federal government will issue its final decision on the application. The process then moves to Lansing for the concurrence of Governor Whitmer and action by the State Legislature.
“There were typed pages on both sides, about five inches thick,” Romanelli chuckles when describing the lengthy approval documents.
Specifically, as part of the FEIS, the BIA reviewed potential environmental impacts of the casino project including land use, geology and soils, water resources, agricultural resources, biological resources, cultural resources, traffic, air quality, noise, public health/environmental hazards, hazardous material and waste, public services and socio-economics.
In addition, the application was required to show the Tribe’s ties to the community.
“I am a Muskegon resident and members of my family are lifelong Muskegon residents. Some of our council members also are local. Muskegon County is the largest population base for the Tribe in the area,” Romanelli reports. The Tribe has extensive historical ties to traditional land in the Muskegon region, and the proposed site for the casino project is just 17 miles from the Tribe’s last known Indian reservation in northeast Muskegon County.
The County is also one of the Little River Band’s service areas, and the Tribe maintains governmental offices in Muskegon to serve its large number of local members. In short, the ties to the community are significant.
According to Romanelli, the Little River Band hopes to have the $180 million casino project completed with lights running in three years, but he acknowledges that he is often over optimistic. Though the Covid pandemic has slowed the process somewhat, it has also presented an opportunity for the project in that the casino could be the first to be pandemic insulated, with wider aisles, air filtration, and other design features included with the pandemic in mind.
“This (the publishing of the FEIS) is an incredible step forward in our process to build the Muskegon County Casino Project,” said Romanelli, “and I want to thank everyone – our steadfast community, our federal and state leaders, labor unions, and Tribal members for their support for this project.”