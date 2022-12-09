MONTAGUE — The Montague High School cafeteria was scarcely big enough to hold everyone that poured in Thursday night to learn more information about the proposed solar farm in White River Township, which the Beacon reported about in last week’s issue.
Several members of the National Grid Renewables team were on hand to present their proposed project, which if approved would begin construction around the beginning of 2024 for a projected completion date late in 2025. Director of development Ben Adamich led the presentation, which was followed by a Q&A session. Water and snacks were provided, including, cheekily enough given the meeting’s topic, cookies with frosted sun decorations on them.
“I would say of the folks here, there’s a ton of support for the project, more so than I would typically see from having this many people at one of these meetings,” Adamich said. “There are a bunch of very supportive folks in the community, which is awesome. In terms of concerns, there are a number of residents here that are residents of the township that have concerns about the project. We’re answering them, and the issues they’re bringing up to the best of our ability.”
The presentation was fairly boilerplate, with NGR noting the size and scope of the project and what it believes it will provide to the township: Increased property tax revenue (purported to be $36 million over 25 years), clean energy, a handful of jobs (300 or more temporary construction jobs and six full-time positions to oversee the facility) and charitable contributions ($200 per megawatt annually). The company also claimed that once the project life is exhausted, whenever that may be — NGR’s Amber Miller said last week that they tend to last 20 to 25 years — the land will still be suitable for farming.
Many people were on hand in support of or to learn about the project, but there were also some that came as a show of solidarity against it. Craig Smith, who lives near the land at issue, claimed that the facility would lower the value of nearby homes and said it has not been made clear to him what the benefit of the facility is to homeowners or the township.
“This is rural (land), farmers that get together and enjoy nature,” Smith said. “It’s going to be fenced in. It’s going to be 38 percent of tillable land in White River Township. That’s incredible. An eighth of a mile from Lake Michigan.”
Smith said he and others plan to raise objections to the project at upcoming township board meetings. A public hearing that would bring official approval to the project is not scheduled yet but may take place in January.
“This is kind of a dog and pony show for us,” Smith said. “The meetings that we’re worried about, that we’re interested in, are coming up: The township meetings and the board meetings...We’re going to be really interested in having them hear our voice.”
The meeting was not a requirement for NGR’s project to be approved; Miller said last week that the company likes having them for public information purposes and to introduce itself to the communities in which the projects are located. Adamich echoed those sentiments.
“Talking with local stakeholders, county commissioners, board members, drain commissioners, township board members, and neighbors and residents of White River Township, just putting a face to the name of our company,” Adamich said. “It’s just something we thought was beneficial to raise awareness about the positives of what we’re doing.”
The proposed facility would be larger than the one just off Fruitvale Road in Montague, one that Smith claimed has under-delivered on promises made when it was approved.
“There’s a huge amount of people that are against this, and hopefully we’ll find some way to get it going,” Smith said. “I’m a libertarian. I don’t like people telling me what to do on my land. This directly affects me by what you’re putting on your property. And it affects my quality of life, and my family’s, and my community. So I’m not interested.”
Adamich said to whatever extent folks like Smith might have objections to the project, he hopes to be able to change minds.
“We’re looking to turn some folks who might be against solar or against what we’re doing and turn them into advocates, as best we can,” Adamich said.