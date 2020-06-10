MONTAGUE – People in the City of Montague showed their support for national police reform during a protest on Saturday, June 6.
The Montague protest took place at the city’s giant Weathervane off of Dowling Street. The week prior, the protest was preceded by one in the City of Muskegon, and is just one protest of several to have taken place in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer.
Floyd was arrested on May 25 in Minneapolis for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. The arresting officer, Derek Chauvin, was caught on camera kneeling on Floyd’s neck during the arrest which ultimately led to his death.
Chauvin and Floyd, according to some news reports, had both worked as bouncers at the same nightclub for a period of time. The two reportedly did not get along.
Members of the White Lake community include people that were young and old.
Connie Crancer said she was out there, “To stand with everybody against the injustice to what happened to Floyd. Enough is enough, to share my presence and my voice and my words.”
She said she was glad there was a protest held in Montague since she thought she’d missed her opportunity after Muskegon had theirs.
“I saw what was on the news, I’ve never seen anything like that. I’ve heard about it, and enough is enough.
“Just because it hasn’t hit me at home directly doesn’t mean I don’t want to stand up and say something.”
Local resident Oscar Kent said he has been the victim of racial profiling on more than one occasion.
“I’ve been a victim myself. Mostly, I lived in a white neighborhood, and they’ve (police) have stopped me wanting to know why I was there, and those sorts of things,” said Kent.
He said before moving to the area he had lived in Lansing. He said he had a gun pulled on him by police. He also said he was profiled in Montague when he was looking for a house to move into.
“The gun holding on me [sic] was in Lansing, and when we first moved up here, I was looking around at a house, and I got asked by a man what I was doing,” said Kent.
He said he hasn’t had a problem with police since he moving to the area, because he made sure to go to the police department and introduce himself.
Whitehall graduate Julia Bedau, said she hasn’t been the victim of racism, but she has seen it happen with how some of the students in Montague treat people of color. Witnessing it is ultimately what made her decide to switch schools and attend Whitehall High School.
“My dad’s an immigrant. I have tons of friend growing up who are people of color. Witnessing how students have treated them at Montague, the jokes they’ve made, I don’t agree with it,” said Bedau.
Local city councilmembers Bruce Froelich and Susan Newhof both attended the protest. County commissioner Ken Mahoney and his wife K.P. Mahoney also were there.
“I’m very concerned, at a national level we have a criminal justice system that very obviously has some strong biases. Where many people of color, have trouble raising bail money obviously, and are charged more frequently with serious offenses than people who are not of color,” said Froelich.
“We should all share this concern, and hope to improve things through legislation, and voting in the upcoming elections.”
Mahoney said police brutality hasn’t been an issue in Muskegon County, but he is aware of the issues being discussed nationally after spending some time living in Chicago. He said racial discrimination in policing is still an issue in local policing, but it isn’t as apparent as other places.
“I went to school in the southside of Chicago, so I know what some of the issues are. You don’t see them here in Montague so much.”
For one local religious leader the death of George Floyd has made him think more deeply about white privilege in religion.
“White privilege, that white people look at things from a certain point of view. If white privilege pervades everything it has to be pervading our sermons. We haven’t thought about that in a while, said pastor Doug Ogden, Lebanon Lutheran Church in Whitehall.
“We need to think about how does a person of color read this Bible story; how does a person hear this sermon? And it may very well be different.”
In the 80s Ogden said he protested against apartheid in South Africa. He said at the time he had been appalled by U.S. domestic policy when it came to that issue.