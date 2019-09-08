The White Lake PUB Pedal is more than just a fun, social time riding bikes and stopping at local bars and restaurants.
The event held on the last Saturday in July is also a way to financially support a local student group.
Last year the PUB Pedal gave money to the White Lake Robotics Team, and this year donated an amazing $2,510 to the local National History Day team.
This year’s PUB Pedal was held on July 27. Much of the money raised was through the sale of 310 PUB Pedal shirts.
“On behalf of the White Lake PUB Pedal, we’d like to thank all our sponsors,” said Jason Harris.
Jan Klco, coach of the National History Day team, thanked the PUB Pedal for its support. “This is the largest single contribution to the National History Day team which includes students from Whitehall and Montague.”
Klco said the donation is large enough to cover the costs of four team members to compete in the national competition in Maryland.