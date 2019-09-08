By Greg Means/Beacon Editor

Presenting a facsimile check for $2,510 to National History Day Coach Jan Klco, left, is Kerry Deiters of the White Lake PUB Pedal. Also in the picture are: Kneeling (l-r) National History Day students Alison Chen, Megan Leatrea and Amelia Chen. Standing (l-r) Kara Smith and Jason Harris of the PUB Pedal, Klco, Montague High School Principal Troy Moran, National History Day students Emily Olsson, Allison Tate, Deiters, Whitehall High School Principal Dale McKenzie and Elly Kennedy of the PUB Pedal.