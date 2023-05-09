The public is asked to help locate a wanted fugitive, Billy Joe Miel, a 43-year-old Blue Lake Township man.
Miel is wanted for failing to appear for a sentencing hearing on a charge of delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. The West Michigan Enforcement Team is attempting to locate Miel.
Miel is described as a white male, 5-6, 160 pounds and is bald. Miel has multiple tattoos, including one behind his left ear (pictured).
Anyone with information on Miel's whereabouts is asked to contact Silent Observer at 231-722-7463 or visit the Silent Observer website, silentobservermuskegon.com, to submit an anonymous tip.