The Muskegon and Northern Ottawa County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which is responsible for transportation planning in the area, is seeking public comment on the transportation planning process. The planning process includes the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP), the Fiscal Year 2023 – 2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Program of Projects (POP), and other agenda items.
The TIP is developed in a cooperative effort between federal, state, and local officials and serves as the final link in the transportation planning process. Its primary purpose is to identify transportation programs and projects to be funded with federal aid in accordance with federal law and regulations. This plan is an outline of the transportation needs of Muskegon County and Northern Ottawa County for the next four years. The LRTP is a look at the MPO’s future transportation network and is to be used as a guideline for transportation investment. The FTA POP includes 5307 and 5308 funds for the Muskegon Area Transit System and Harbor Transit. Recommendations for new construction, safety improvements, congestion (traffic) management, air quality, non-motorized, transit, planning, etc. will be accepted.
A public comment period is scheduled at the MPO Technical Committee Meeting Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The meeting is being held at the office of the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission, 316 Morris Avenue, Suite 340, Muskegon, Michigan. Meeting materials are available on the event calendar at www.wmsrdc.org and also on the meetings page at https://wmsrdc.org/technical-meetings/.