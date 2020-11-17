The West Michigan Rural Regional Transportation Task Force (Region 14), which is responsible for rural transportation planning in Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana Counties, is seeking public comment on the transportation planning process, project selection, and amendments at the regional level.
The planning and project selection process includes projects being discussed for submittal for the Fiscal Year 2020 – 2023 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
The STIP lists federally funded transportation projects that are located outside Metropolitan Planning Organization boundaries and is developed in a cooperative effort between federal, state, and local officials and serves as the final link in the transportation planning process.
Its primary purpose is to identify transportation programs and projects to be funded with federal aid in accordance with federal law and regulations. This plan is an outline of the transportation needs of the State of Michigan for the next four years.
A public comment period is scheduled at the Rural Transportation Task Force Meeting on Nov.23 at 10:00 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting is being held virtually using a video and telephone call in format.
As in an in person meeting, the public will be given an opportunity to make public comment during the established agenda items at the beginning and end of the meeting. If possible, please mute your phone and only unmute to make a public comment during the established times.
Thank you. Information to join the meeting by video or telephone and meeting materials are available on the event calendar at www.wmsrdc.org.
You are receiving this correspondence because you, your agency, or organization are considered important in the transportation planning process.
To garner even more outreach, please post this notice on public information boards or distribute electronically as appropriate. For more information contact Joel Fitzpatrick, Transportation Program Director, WMSRDC, 316 Morris Avenue Suite 340, Muskegon Michigan 49440-1140, (231) 722-7878 ext. 16, or by email at jfitzpatrick@wmsrdc.org.