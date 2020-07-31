The Muskegon and Northern Ottawa County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which is responsible for transportation planning in the area, is seeking public comment on the transportation planning process.
The planning process includes the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP), the Fiscal Year 2020 – 2023 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Program of Projects (POP), and other agenda items.
The TIP is developed in a cooperative effort between federal, state, and local officials and serves as the final link in the transportation planning process. Its primary purpose is to identify transportation programs and projects to be funded with federal aid in accordance with federal law and regulations.
This plan is an outline of the transportation needs of Muskegon County and Northern Ottawa County for the next four years. The LRTP is a look at the MPO’s future transportation network and is to be used as a guideline for transportation investment.
The FTA POP includes 5307 and 5308 funds for the Muskegon Area Transit System and Harbor Transit. Recommendations for new construction, safety improvements, congestion (traffic) management, air quality, non-motorized, transit, planning, etc. will be accepted.
A public comment period is scheduled at the Technical Committee Meeting on August 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting is being held virtually using a video and telephone call in set up.
As in an in person meeting, the public will be given an opportunity to make public comment during the established agenda items at the beginning and end of the meeting. If possible, please mute your phone and only unmute to make a public comment during the established times. Thank you. Information to join the meeting by video or telephone and meeting materials are available on the event calendar at www.wmsrdc.org.
You are receiving this correspondence because you, your agency, and/or organization are considered important in the transportation planning process. For more information or to view a hard copy of the meeting materials, contact Joel Fitzpatrick, Transportation Planning Director, WMSRDC, 316 Morris Avenue Suite 340, P.O. Box 387, Muskegon Michigan 49443-0387, (231) 722-7878 ext. 16, or by email at jfitzpatrick@wmsrdc.org. To garner additional outreach, please post this notice on public information boards if applicable.