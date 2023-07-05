The Arts Council of White Lake – Nuveen Center (ACWL-Nuveen) is passionate about its mission: to inspire the White Lake community and West Michigan region through accessible and engaging opportunities in the arts. The organization considers itself a nimble organization able to adapt to new creative trends, requests from ACWL-Nuveen members, and the community at large.
In the spring of 2022, due to the positive growth of the ACWL-Nuveen, Director Erin Peyer convened a Building the Future Committee comprised of interested board members and some steadfast Arts Council volunteers. The committee met multiple times over the past year and a half to discuss what future growth looks like for the ACWL-Nuveen, the needs of our organization, and how we serve the community. In January 2023 the committee made plans for a full board brainstorming meeting which included ACWL-Nuveen staff, instructors, volunteers, and group facilitator, Susan Newhof. The session was intended to be a free-flowing idea session where all dreams would be considered. The group of 19 enthusiastically filled three poster-sized pieces of paper with engaging ideas for the future. The session April 27 was a great start, but ACWL-Nuveen knew its vision quest would be incomplete without feedback from community members.
So, what interesting, fresh ideas about accessible and engaging arts programming would you like to share with the ACWL-Nuveen and the White Lake community?
What does the ACWL-Nuveen get right? Where is it missing the mark? Residents of all ages are invited to stop by the ACWL-Nuveen Center, 106 E. Colby Street, Whitehall, and weigh in with their ideas, dreams, and suggestions. Take a look at the large pages of brainstorming ideas already posted and select your favorites by tagging them with a colored tab. Then fill blank sheets with your own big ideas and place them in the “treasure chest.” All suggestions will be considered and will help shape the center's 2024–27 strategic plan. Feedback is being solicited from the community until July 31. In August, input from the ACWL-Nuveen Board, along with community feedback, will be considered and a new strategic plan will begin coming together, to be completed by December 2023. The goal is to hit the ground running in January 2024 with renewed purpose and fresh creative ideas for ACWL-Nuveen’s bright future serving White Lake and the West Michigan area.