The June 15 meeting of the White Lake Area Historical Society will take place outdoors as a tour of historic locations where Montague first developed.
The public is invited to join us at the Gazebo behind Montague Foods at 7 p.m. Thursday. After distribution of water bottles and snacks, the walking tour, led by Jack Lipka, will begin. Each of the stops includes photos of what was located at that spot during the lumbering days and what activities were taking place over 150 years ago in Montague.
The idea was developed from the tours conducted for the sesquicentennial of Montague, but with a difference. This tour will become a permanent display so that the illustrations, along with written information, will recreate locations and activities of daily life in the 1800s. The display and text have been prepared by a team of Montague Museum members, because visitors to the museum would hear about various sawmills and early businesses but have difficulty visualizing locations through our modern lifestyles and buildings.
Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather. In your car (plenty of parking near gazebo) you may want a lawn chair for the post-tour gathering back at the gazebo. Questions and reflections can be shared in the group at that time.
Those who have not yet joined as members of the Historical Society can do so for $10 (individual) or $15 (family). By joining, you receive a yearly newsletter and a monthly email about upcoming activities as well as lend your support to the ongoing work of the Historical Society. For example, the Society is supporting the historical boat excursions on White Lake taking place at the end of July.
All are welcome at any of our meetings, but you are encouraged to join as members (cash or check only) on the night of the walking tour. Meetings are offered on the third Thursday of each month, May through October.