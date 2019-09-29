STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF MUSKEGON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Estate
FILE NO. 19-4297-DE
Estate of David Bedau
Date of birth: 02/08/1923
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, David Bedau, died 07/19/2019.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to David J. Bedau II, personal representative, or to both the probate court at Michael E. Kobza Hall of Justice, 990 Terrace St., Muskegon, MI 49442 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Rachael M. Novak P-61473
8787 Ferry Street, P.O. Box 235
Montague, MI 49437
(231) 894-9088
David J. Bedau II
1398 Carleton Street
Whitehall, MI 49461
(231) 750-1318
Published: September 29, 2109