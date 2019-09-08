STATE OF MICHIGAN
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
FAMILY DIVISION
MUSKEGON COUNTY
PUBLICATION OF PARENTAL-RIGHTS
TERMINATION HEARING
CASE NO. 2019-002202-NA
PETITION NO. 19052137
IN THE MATTER OF: MCKENNA PERKINS (04/26/2005) ZANDER PERKINS (04/26/2005) BRAYDEN SLOWIK (12/03/2009)
A hearing regarding termination of parental rights will be conducted by the court on OCTOBER 8TH, 2019 at 2:00PM in MUSKEGON COUNTY FAMILY COURT, 990 TERRACE ST, 4TH FLOOR, MUSKEGON MI 49442 before THE HONORABLE KATHY L HOOGSTRA.
This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights.
You have the right to an attorney. There is no right to a jury at this hearing.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that ANGELA PERKINS AND TYLER THOMAS personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above.
Published: September 8, 2019