STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF MUSKEGON
PUBLICATION OF NOTICE
OF HEARING
FILE NO. 2019-003617-NC
CCR-PSND
In the matter of THOMAS ANTHONY SERNA
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS including:
whose address(es) is/are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:
TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on 8-28-2019 at 11:30am at Circuit Court C 4th Floor before Judge Hon. Kathy L. Hoogstra for the following purpose:
CURRENT NAME: THOMAS ANTHONY SERNA & LEAH MARIE SERNA
PROPOSED NAME: THOMAS ANTHONY SOLIZ & LEAN MARIE SOLIZ
Date: 7-23-19
Leah M. Serna
6585 Crystal Lake Rd.
Holton, MI 49425
616-888-5047
Published: July 28, 2019
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF MUSKEGON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Estate
FILE NO. 19-002777-DE
Estate of Keith Eugene Smith, Deceased
Date of birth: Oct. 23, 1946
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Keith Eugene Smith, died Nov. 1, 2018.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kelly J. Smith, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 990 TERRACE ST., 5TH FLOOR, MUSKEGON MI 49442 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Dated: 7/25/19
Kelly J. Smith
2836 Fairfield St.
Norton Shores, MI 49442
Published: July 28, 2019