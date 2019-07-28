STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF MUSKEGON

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE

OF HEARING

FILE NO. 2019-003617-NC

CCR-PSND

In the matter of THOMAS ANTHONY SERNA

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS including:

whose address(es) is/are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:

TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on 8-28-2019 at 11:30am at Circuit Court C 4th Floor before Judge Hon. Kathy L. Hoogstra for the following purpose:

CURRENT NAME: THOMAS ANTHONY SERNA & LEAH MARIE SERNA

PROPOSED NAME: THOMAS ANTHONY SOLIZ & LEAN MARIE SOLIZ

Date: 7-23-19

Leah M. Serna

6585 Crystal Lake Rd.

Holton, MI 49425

616-888-5047

Published: July 28, 2019

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF MUSKEGON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Decedent’s Estate

FILE NO. 19-002777-DE

Estate of Keith Eugene Smith, Deceased

Date of birth: Oct. 23, 1946

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Keith Eugene Smith, died Nov. 1, 2018.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kelly J. Smith, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 990 TERRACE ST., 5TH FLOOR, MUSKEGON MI 49442 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Dated: 7/25/19

Kelly J. Smith

2836 Fairfield St.

Norton Shores, MI 49442

Published: July 28, 2019

