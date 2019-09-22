STATE OF MICHIGAN
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
FAMILY DIVISION
MUSKEGON COUNTY
PUBLICATION OF HEARING
CASE NO. 2018-004807-NA
PETITION NO. 18051532
990 Terrace St, Hall of Justice, Third Floor, Muskegon, MI 49442 (231)724-6234
IN THE MATTER OF: KADEN WILLIAM MILLIS (01/31/2011) KYLER LEE-RYDER MILLIS (11/05/2014)
A hearing regarding ABOVE CHILDREN will be conducted by the court on 10/17/2019 at 9:00 AM in MUSKEGON FAMILY COURT, 990 TERRACE ST 5TH FLOOR, MUSKEGON MI 49442 before HONORABLE GREGORY C. PITTMAN.
You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that MARANDA MILLIS personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above.
This hearing may result in PERMANENT LOSS OF PARENTAL RIGHTS.
Published: September 22, 2019
STATE OF MICHIGAN
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
FAMILY DIVISION
MUSKEGON COUNTY
PUBLICATION OF HEARING
CASE NO. 2012-042465-NA
PETITION NO. 19052377
990 Terrace St, Hall of Justice, Third Floor, Muskegon, MI 49442 (231)724-6234
IN THE MATTER OF: ILLIANA PIERCE (06/25/2012)
A hearing regarding ILLIANA PIERCE (06/25/2012) will be conducted by the court on 10/23/2019 at 2:00 PM in MUSKEGON FAMILY COURT, 990 TERRACE ST 3rd FLOOR, MUSKEGON MI 49442 before REFEREE HOLLY SPOELMAN.
You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that LEE PIERCE & RAEGAN JACOBS personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above.
This hearing may result in PERMANENT LOSS OF PARENTAL RIGHTS.
Published: September 22, 2019