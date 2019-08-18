STATE OF MICHIGAN

14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

FAMILY DIVISION

MUSKEGON COUNTY

PUBLICATION OF HEARING

CASE NO. 19-000295-NA

PETITION NO. 19051894

990 Terrace St, Hall of Justice, Third Floor, Muskegon, MI 49442 (231)724-6234

IN THE MATTER OF: RAYLYNN MARIE KIMMEL (01/04/2019)

A hearing regarding RAYLYNN MARIE KIMMEL (01/04/2019) will be conducted by the court on 09/18/2019 at 9:00 am in MUSKEGON FAMILY COURT, 990 TERRACE ST 5TH FLOOR, MUSKEGON MI 49442 before HONORABLE GREGORY C. PITTMAN.

You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that CHEYENNE MORRISON & KELLY KIMMEL personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above.

This hearing may result in PERMANENT LOSS OF PARENTAL RIGHTS.

Published: August 18, 2019

STATE OF MICHIGAN

14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

FAMILY DIVISION

MUSKEGON COUNTY

PUBLICATION OF HEARING

CASE NO. 2018-004807-NA

PETITION NO. 18051532

990 Terrace St, Hall of Justice, Third Floor, Muskegon, MI 49442 (231)724-6234

IN THE MATTER OF: KADEN WILLIAM MILLIS (01/31/2011) KYLER LEE-RYDER MILLIS (11/05/2014)

A hearing regarding ABOVE CHILDREN will be conducted by the court on 09/16/2019 at 10:00 AM in MUSKEGON FAMILY COURT, 990 TERRACE ST 5TH FLOOR, MUSKEGON MI 49442 before HONORABLE GREGORY C. PITTMAN.

You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above.

This hearing may result in PERMANENT LOSS OF PARENTAL RIGHTS.

Published: August 18, 2019

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF MUSKEGON

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE

OF HEARING

FILE NO. 2019-003945NC

In the matter of SONJA ANN SCHMIDT

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS including:

whose address(es) is/are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:

TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 3:30 pm at 990 Terrace, 5th Floor before Judge Brenda E. Sprader for the following purpose:

Change the name of minor Sonja Ann Schmidt to Sonja Jo Ann Schmidt

Date: August 12, 2019

Belinda Barbier P70377

296 W Clay Av

Muskegon, M 49440

231-722-9474

Deborah Schmidt

869 W Michillinda

Muskegon, MI 49445

231-329-1960

Published: August 18, 2019

