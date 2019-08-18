STATE OF MICHIGAN
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
FAMILY DIVISION
MUSKEGON COUNTY
PUBLICATION OF HEARING
CASE NO. 19-000295-NA
PETITION NO. 19051894
990 Terrace St, Hall of Justice, Third Floor, Muskegon, MI 49442 (231)724-6234
IN THE MATTER OF: RAYLYNN MARIE KIMMEL (01/04/2019)
A hearing regarding RAYLYNN MARIE KIMMEL (01/04/2019) will be conducted by the court on 09/18/2019 at 9:00 am in MUSKEGON FAMILY COURT, 990 TERRACE ST 5TH FLOOR, MUSKEGON MI 49442 before HONORABLE GREGORY C. PITTMAN.
You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that CHEYENNE MORRISON & KELLY KIMMEL personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above.
This hearing may result in PERMANENT LOSS OF PARENTAL RIGHTS.
Published: August 18, 2019
STATE OF MICHIGAN
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
FAMILY DIVISION
MUSKEGON COUNTY
PUBLICATION OF HEARING
CASE NO. 2018-004807-NA
PETITION NO. 18051532
990 Terrace St, Hall of Justice, Third Floor, Muskegon, MI 49442 (231)724-6234
IN THE MATTER OF: KADEN WILLIAM MILLIS (01/31/2011) KYLER LEE-RYDER MILLIS (11/05/2014)
A hearing regarding ABOVE CHILDREN will be conducted by the court on 09/16/2019 at 10:00 AM in MUSKEGON FAMILY COURT, 990 TERRACE ST 5TH FLOOR, MUSKEGON MI 49442 before HONORABLE GREGORY C. PITTMAN.
You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above.
This hearing may result in PERMANENT LOSS OF PARENTAL RIGHTS.
Published: August 18, 2019
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF MUSKEGON
PUBLICATION OF NOTICE
OF HEARING
FILE NO. 2019-003945NC
In the matter of SONJA ANN SCHMIDT
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS including:
whose address(es) is/are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:
TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 3:30 pm at 990 Terrace, 5th Floor before Judge Brenda E. Sprader for the following purpose:
Change the name of minor Sonja Ann Schmidt to Sonja Jo Ann Schmidt
Date: August 12, 2019
Belinda Barbier P70377
296 W Clay Av
Muskegon, M 49440
231-722-9474
Deborah Schmidt
869 W Michillinda
Muskegon, MI 49445
231-329-1960
Published: August 18, 2019