STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF MUSKEGON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Estate
FILE NO. 2019-002497-DE
Estate of Dennis Lee Heistand
Date of birth: 08/24/1946
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Dennis Lee Heistand, died 05/07/2019.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Marc George Heistand, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 990 Terrace St., 5th Floor, Muskegon, MI 49442 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Dated: 08/28/2019
Marc George Heistand
1700 W. Dill Rd.
Dewitt, MI 48820
517-420-0723
Published: September 1, 2019
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF MUSKEGON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Estate
FILE NO. 19-002900-DE
Estate of LILAH JEANNE MATTHEWS, Deceased
Date of birth: 10/31/1936
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, LILAH JEANNE MATTHEWS, died April 30, 2019.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Pamella Ramirez, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 990 Terrace Street Muskegon and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Dated: August 26, 2019
Kenneth S. Hoopes P53469
435 Whitehall Road
Muskegon, MI 49445
(231)744-6218
Pamella Ramirez
1732 Hendrick
Muskegon, MI 49441
(231)719-4328
Published: September 1, 2019
STATE OF MICHIGAN
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
FAMILY DIVISION
MUSKEGON COUNTY
PUBLICATION OF HEARING
CASE NO. 2019-004060-NA
PETITION NO. 19052360
990 Terrace St, Hall of Justice, Third Floor, Muskegon, MI 49442 (231)724-6234
IN THE MATTER OF: BELLA ROSE LEE ROBAR (07/26/2019)
A hearing regarding BELLA ROSE LEE ROBAR will be conducted by the court on 09/19/2019 at 9:30AM in MUSKEGON FAMILY COURT, 990 TERRACE ST 5TH FLOOR, MUSKEGON MI 49442 before HONORABLE GREGORY PITTMAN.
You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that JESSIE POULIN personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above.
This hearing may result in THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS.
Published: September 1, 2019