STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF MUSKEGON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Decedent’s Estate

FILE NO. 2019-002497-DE

Estate of Dennis Lee Heistand

Date of birth: 08/24/1946

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Dennis Lee Heistand, died 05/07/2019.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Marc George Heistand, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 990 Terrace St., 5th Floor, Muskegon, MI 49442 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Dated: 08/28/2019

Marc George Heistand

1700 W. Dill Rd.

Dewitt, MI 48820

517-420-0723

Published: September 1, 2019

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF MUSKEGON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Decedent’s Estate

FILE NO. 19-002900-DE

Estate of LILAH JEANNE MATTHEWS, Deceased

Date of birth: 10/31/1936

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, LILAH JEANNE MATTHEWS, died April 30, 2019.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Pamella Ramirez, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 990 Terrace Street Muskegon and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Dated: August 26, 2019

Kenneth S. Hoopes P53469

435 Whitehall Road

Muskegon, MI 49445

(231)744-6218

Pamella Ramirez

1732 Hendrick

Muskegon, MI 49441

(231)719-4328

Published: September 1, 2019

STATE OF MICHIGAN

14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

FAMILY DIVISION

MUSKEGON COUNTY

PUBLICATION OF HEARING

CASE NO. 2019-004060-NA

PETITION NO. 19052360

990 Terrace St, Hall of Justice, Third Floor, Muskegon, MI 49442 (231)724-6234

IN THE MATTER OF: BELLA ROSE LEE ROBAR (07/26/2019)

A hearing regarding BELLA ROSE LEE ROBAR will be conducted by the court on 09/19/2019 at 9:30AM in MUSKEGON FAMILY COURT, 990 TERRACE ST 5TH FLOOR, MUSKEGON MI 49442 before HONORABLE GREGORY PITTMAN.

You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that JESSIE POULIN personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above.

This hearing may result in THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS.

Published: September 1, 2019

