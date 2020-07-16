The final book talk sponsored by the Friends of the Montague Library takes place July 22 at 7:00 pm online via ZOOM.
Author David Maraniss has given us his most personal book, about his father’s pivotal experience facing the Detroit hearings of the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1952. This Wednesday evening the author will provide a live interview, moderated by Bryan Uecke, owner of The Book Nook Java Shop.
David’s father Elliott Maraniss was a successful journalist working at The Detroit Times when his prior involvement in Communist activities in the 1930s and 40’s was made public by an informant during the McCarthy era; he lost his job the day that the female spy first testified at the HUAC hearing in Detroit.
This biography of David’s father is a rich evocation of the 1930s, his range of acquaintances, his and his wife’s dreams, the Spanish Civil War involvement of Elliott’s brother-in-law, and the insidious surveillance and frontal attack his father endured over 10 years later, after his service in WWII training African-American soldiers. The book raises questions about the definition of patriotism for a man whose vision and values saw beyond race, affirming with his whole being a deep engagement in his own time while struggling to make our country a better place.
The author David Maraniss has been widely honored for his power with facts and the written word. Currently he is an editor at the Washington Post, with which he has been involved for over 40 years. His Post coverage of Bill Clinton’s 1992 election was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting in 1993, and he was part of a Post team that won a 2007 Pulitzer for coverage of the Virginia Tech shooting. Three of his books were Pulitzer finalists. This book about his father’s ordeal is the twelfth he has written, and his most personal.
