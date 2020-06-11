WHITEHALL – It was early May when the Arts Council of White Lake - Nuveen Center made the call to cancel their Art in the Barn fundraiser scheduled for July 19 due to COVID-19 concerns.
This was a big decision for the non-profit as money raised during summer events accounts for 38-percent of the annual operating budget. Ever resourceful, the creative group quickly shifted gears to ‘plan B’ and will be presenting two new themed fundraisers during the months of June and July.
The first of these fundraisers is Quarantine Art. ACWL-Nuveen volunteers put out a call for art created during the time of quarantine, asking “Have you been using some form of art-making to stay sane during these lockdown days? Has the influx of COVID19 news led you to find respite in your sketchbook, yarn, watercolors, or guitar? Please consider donating a piece to our Quarantine Art Fundraiser!”
Local artisans responded.
33 individuals collectively donated over 50 pieces for the fundraising sale which will take place between June 16 and 27. There is something for all interests including, paintings, pottery, jewelry, stick sculptures, and hand-crafted shawls, blankets, and quilts. The sale will be split into two sessions with items being sold: June 16-20 and June 23-27.
Art pieces will be posted on ACWL-Nuveen’s website and displayed in the gallery. Guests can view the items in person at the gallery, through the gallery window, or from the comfort of their home. Purchases can be made online, over the phone, or in-person.
All of the proceeds from the sale will go directly to the ACWL-Nuveen to fund arts programming throughout the White Lake community. To view or purchase artwork from the Quarantine Art Fundraiser, visit https://www.artswhitelake.org/quarantine-art or call (231) 893-2524 after June 16. Artwork purchased online or over the phone will be ready for pick up the following day.
The second fundraiser will be a themed basket auction, held in July. Enticing baskets filled with unique items from the practical to decadent will be up for sale. If you would like to put together a themed basket to donate, please email ACWL-Nuveen Director Erin Peyer at nuveen@artswhitelake.org.
To learn more about the ACWL-Nuveen or to become a volunteer or member, please visit www.artswhitelake.org, call (231) 893-2524, or stop by 106 E. Colby St., Whitehall. We are open Tuesday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.