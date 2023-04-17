After a hiatus due to COVID, the PALS (Patchers at the Lakeshore) Quilt Guild of Muskegon presents its 2023 Threads of Friendship Quilt Show May 12 and 13 with more than 150 quilts on display, daily quilting demonstrations, top regional vendors, bed turnings, and the not-to-be-missed quilt boutique. A beautiful hand-crafted quilt will be raffled and creative challenge quilts will be on display. Quilts of Valor and Baby Quilts projects will also be highlighted.
This year’s quilt show will be Friday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fellowship Reformed Church at 4200 East Apple Avenue. More information is available at palsquiltguild.org.
PALS (Patchers at the Lakeshore) was formed in January 1991 to nurture and encourage friendships through the education and tradition of quilting. We are all quilters - novice, expert and everything in between. We have a large and resourceful membership.
PALS meets the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Fellowship Reformed Church, 4200 Apple Ave. in Muskegon. A special program, guest speaker, or activity follows a short business meeting. All quilters or those interested in learning more about quilting are welcome.