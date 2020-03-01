MUSKEGON – The Reeths-Puffer Intermediate School wants its students to be positive.
Beginning in February, the school is implementing a new behavioral curriculum. Known as the Positivity Project (P2), the curriculum is rooted in the discipline of Positive Psychology.
P2 was created by two West Point graduates, Mike Erwin and Jeff Bryan, and it focuses on 24 character strengths. Examples of these character strengths include: creativity, open mindedness and curiosity.
Both Erwin and Bryan are veterans of the Iraq War. Erwin would go on to study psychology at the University of Michigan, eventually receiving his masters.
“Positivity Project I discovered through some colleagues of mine. They have been implementing it at their schools, anywhere between two and four years. It is a relatively new project, the aim, the mission if you will, is to help kids form positive relationships with their peers,” said school Principal Scott Panozzo.
P2 started as a Facebook page that Erwin and Bryan were running. Bryan said the page was just something the two filled with quotes and stories.
Things changed unexpectedly when a school from Syracuse, New York contacted them asking for a positive psychology curriculum. The two men then decided to create a calendar for the school.
The calendar was organized so that it focused on the 24 character strengths — each week highlighting a different one.
From that first year to now, P2 has changed. The curriculum is now in 560 schools, and spread across 23 states. In addition to the calendar, P2 provides educators with a series of Google slides containing: videos, lessons, activities and more.
Each P2 session can be completed in 15 minutes.
Panozzo said a friend of his, who works as a middle school principal in the East China School District, has had a lot of success with P2. He said before arriving, the school had an anti-bullying group, but that his friend felt there were too many negative connotations associated with it.
So Panozzo’s friend changed formats, using the P2 curriculum to inspire change in the school’s students. The results, the students became more respectful of each other, and the adult staff.
“That is not a testimonial on their (P2) website. That is someone I know and trust in the trenches of middle school,” said Panozzo.
Panozzo said he was slow to implement P2 into the intermediate school’s curriculum. He did a six-week trial with only a few of the teachers at the school before fully incorporating it.
“At that point we decided to sprinkle it out to the staff, to show that it is something we are going to do for the 2021 school year. The staff was like, “this is good stuff we need to do it now,” said Panozzo.
It is Panozzo’s hope that P2 can begin being implemented at the elementary school level. He feels at these grade levels P2 can be more impactful in changing the culture of the school district.
“In my kind of experience as an administrator, when you can get elementary on board with the same vocabulary, and the same talk, then that funnels up to the middle and upper levels. That is when you see organizational change,” said Panozzo.
For more information about P2 visit: https://posproject.org/