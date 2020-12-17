WHITEHALL – Theatres during the pandemic have continually been forced to adapt and The Playhouse at White Lake is no different.
However, virtual offerings still make it possible to connect to your favorite performance art, and the White Lake Youth Theatre has cleverly found a way to overcome obstacles for their slated holiday production.
Over the next two weekends, the American holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life becomes a captivating 1940s radio broadcast performance, streaming on-demand from anywhere with high-speed internet in 2020. Featuring fourteen middle and high school students from the White Lake Youth Theatre, in character and through music, this talented cast brings 38 characters to life.
Creating old-fashioned radio style performance during what has mainly been a zoom-rehearsal process culminated with one in-person meeting to safely record audio with these student performers at a distance.
Now, that heartwarming holiday production is ready to share with the public over December 18, 19, 20 and 24, 25 and 26.
Tickets are $15 and available at the playhouse website.
Cozy fireplace visuals on screen accompany this audio-only production, with Christmas carols played by student violinists woven throughout this timeless tale.
In the town of Bedford Falls, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. The Playhouse production is overlaid with images of the holiday season, so patrons can listen in while decorating their tree, making holiday treats, or snuggled beneath a blanket with some hot cocoa.
For this event only, The Playhouse is required to use a different streaming service. You will be able to watch this production at any time within the 12 AM to 11:59 PM window on the day that you purchase your ticket.
You will be able to pause, rewind, and fast-forward as much as you like during that time. For example, if you purchased your ticket and started watching at 9 AM you will be able to pause and come back later to finish watching as long as you finish by 11:59 PM that same day.
Patrons are encouraged to email Playhouse staff at beaman@cityofwhitehall.org with questions on using the Playhouse streaming services or purchasing packages or gift certificates.
Shop small and support local with The Playhouse and gift arts and wellness this holiday season.