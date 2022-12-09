A Muskegon County man is looking forward to living debt-free after winning a $399,391 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.
The lucky 63-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Nov. 18 drawing to win the big prize: 10-12-25-26-28. He bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 3385 Main Street in Ravenna. Ravenna is about 20 miles east of Muskegon.
“I play Fantasy 5 regularly and always scan my tickets at the store after the drawings,” said the player. “When I scanned my ticket, I got a message to file a claim, which I had never seen before. I decided to take my ticket to the Lottery office in Grand Rapids so that they could confirm the winning amount. When they told me what I’d won, I was so excited! Winning has been such a cool experience.”
The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and live debt-free.
