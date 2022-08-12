The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Los Angeles Time and Chicago Tribune are all now available for you to read from home. These five major daily newspapers are the latest additions to our online newspaper offerings, and they are available from anywhere to anyone with a White Lake Community Library account. Just look for the links on the digital collection tab on the website and enter your library card number to gain access to current and past editions of the papers.
In addition to the “U.S. Major Dailies” subscription, the library offers hundreds of other newspapers through our Newsbank subscription. Newsbank includes the Muskegon Chronicle, Grand Rapids Press, Traverse City Record Eagle, and many other local and regional papers.
If you prefer to read at the library, we have quick links to all the papers on our public computers and we have a tablet available for more portable access inside the library. We also continue to carry print subscriptions for the Beacon, Muskegon Chronicle, and USA Today. Those papers are always available in the comfortable and inviting Blomdahl reading lounge.
FUN FACT: It’s estimated that people ingest up to 5 grams per week of microplastics. That’s about the weight of a credit card! Find out more about microplastics in our environment Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at the library. The White Lake Area Climate Action Council is hosting a talk entitled “Microplastics in the Great Lakes”. Art Hirsch, formerly of North Muskegon and a graduate of MSU, will be sharing his expertise on this topic.
NASA Ambassador Joe Dermody will visit the White Lake Community Library Wednesday, August 31st, at 6pm to discuss Artemis, NASA’s new lunar exploration program, which includes landing the first woman and first person of color on the Moon. Through the Artemis missions, NASA will use new technology to study the Moon in new and better ways, and prepare for human missions to Mars. To help us plan, please register for this event at wlclib.org/calendar.
Want to learn more about Artemis? Participate in the library’s September reading challenge on Beanstack: ”NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond.” Log into Beanstack at wlclib.beanstack.org beginning Sept. 1 to log reading and NASA-related activities. Your participation could help the library win STEM-related resources from the Space Science Institute! The challenge runs through Sept. 30. #STEAMinLIB #BeanBlast
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of virtual and in-person programs, wireless internet access and computers for public use. Internet hotspots and laptop computers can be borrowed for use at home. We are open six days a week for in-person visits, and open 24/7 at wlclib.org, or call 231-894-9531 to speak to a staff member.