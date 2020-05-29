MUSKEGON – The 2020 Rebel Road Motorcycle Rally has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was scheduled to take place July 15-19 in Downtown Muskegon.
Rebel Road, which was set to celebrate its sixth year, serves as a major fundraiser for the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County and draws more than 100,000 people during the course of the event.
“It was a difficult decision to make, but we felt it was the right thing to do to protect the health and safety of the thousands of people who attend Rebel Road every year and the Muskegon community,” said Kyleen Gee, executive director of the Child Abuse Council. “We worked tirelessly with local officials, but it became clear hosting Michigan’s largest motorcycle rally wouldn’t be possible this year.”
Rebel Road organizers, who are all volunteers, waited as long as they could before making a decision to cancel the event, but were eventually forced to reach the decision as they were faced with deadlines to begin making payments and deposits on costs associated with hosting Rebel Road.
“It seems more and more likely that COVID-19 restrictions will still be in place in July and prevent us from holding a safe event,” said Gee. “We didn’t think it would be right to spend money intended to help abused children to continue planning for an event that was unlikely to occur.”
Motorcyclists who decide to still visit Muskegon from July 15-19 should be aware the streets that are typically closed to car traffic during Rebel Road WILL BE OPEN to all vehicles and all traffic laws will be in effect.
Organizers will quickly shift their focus to planning its 2021 event.
“Rebel Road will be back in 2021 and it will be better than ever,” said Gee.
The Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County provided prevention services to more than 21,000 children in Muskegon County and conducted a record 500 forensic interviews and 50 medical exams in 2019.
Numerous fundraising events planned by the Child Abuse Council have been forced to cancel this year, including the Dan Raymond Invitational Indoor Motorcycle Ice Races and its annual Tee-Up FORE Kids Golf Outing. More than a third of the agency’s annual budget comes from fundraising.
“These cancelations have been painful,” said Gee. “However, we will continue doing everything we can to protect the children of Muskegon County and work to stamp out child abuse.”
Anyone interested in donating to the Child Abuse Council can visit www.childabusecouncil.org.