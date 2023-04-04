White River Township supervisor Mike Cockerill has been targeted for a potential recall election by residents upset with a perceived conflict of interest regarding the proposed Lakeside Solar development.
Township resident Dave Pickard filed a petition to recall Cockerill March 22, following through on a comment he made at a township board meeting the week before, urging Cockerill to resign his position so residents did not have to go to the effort to recall him.
Cockerill has been the target of local discontent because his is among the land leased to National Grid Renewables for the proposed 1,700-acre solar project, which is now the subject of a lawsuit filed in federal court as the township has made efforts to block the project, efforts Lakeside Solar claim are illegal. Further complicating the issue is that Cockerill was involved in crafting the solar ordinance the township adopted in 2019 and that Lakeside Solar said in its legal filing is grounds for the project's approval.
The township has not approved the project and instead instituted a six-month moratorium on solar projects, a move Lakeside Solar has claimed in its lawsuit is without merit.
The petition reads, "Prior to his 2020 re-election Cockerill conspired with others to form Lakeside Solar LLC to bring a massive solar panel project to the Township, representing substantial financial benefits to all founders. In violation of Michigan Ethics Act MCL 15.341 he kept this secret until late 2022. As Supervisor he continues to conduct township business presiding at Board meetings, with access to all Planning and Zoning activities without disclosing his financial interest. His involvement has never been formally disclosed to the public nor did he recuse himself over his first two years in office."
MCL 15.341 defines an employee of the state as an employee of the state itself or any political subdivision within it.
Muskegon County's election commission declared by a 2-1 vote at a Monday hearing that the petition is clear and factual; county clerk Nancy Waters and treasurer Tony Moulatsiotis voted in favor while Judge Gregory Pittman dissented.
Pickard said Pittman outlined his objections to the language in the meeting and that the process was handled well. Cockerill was at the meeting as well with an attorney that Pickard said he couldn't identify.
Cockerill has 10 days from that meeting to appeal the commission's decision. If he chooses to appeal, the circuit court would have 40 days to render a judgment on that appeal. During this time, petitioners would not be permitted to collect signatures for the recall.
The recall language remains valid for 180 days from this past Monday, or from the end of an unsuccessful appeal if Cockerill chooses to pursue one, and signatures for a recall are valid for 60 days. The petition may be filed within these windows, and a determination on the petition's sufficiency or lack thereof will be made within 35 days.
Once all those steps have been completed, a recall election can be scheduled within 95 days of filing on the next regular May or November election date; Pickard said the date he was given was Aug. 4 as the deadline for the final recall approval to be made in time for the November election. If the recall is allowed, the recall would be added to the ballot.
An attempt to reach Cockerill for comment went to an uninstalled voicemail.