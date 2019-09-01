The Montague Branch of the Muskegon Area District Library saw record numbers this summer for the Summer Reading Club.
Almost 250 people (children, teens and adults) participated in the Summer Reading Club. Children and teens tracked how many minutes they read this summer and it amounted to over 2,300 hours. Adults who participated read 326 books this summer, more than doubling the number tracked last summer.
Program attendance was also up in 2019. Almost 1,800 people attended 36 programs that included Book Talks, live animals, a magician and a children’s concert. Special storytimes included two visits from Hoffmaster State Park, a visit from Montague Police Chief Robert Rought and a trip to the White River Light Station for an outdoor storytime next to the lighthouse.
The Summer Reading Club is made possible in part by generous contributions and donations from local organizations and businesses. These include the Friends of the Montague Library, The Groove Record Shop, Johnson’s Outdoors, Lipka’s Soda Fountain, Montague Foods, Montague Tree Farms, Pappy’s Pad, Parsons Small Engine Repair, Peace Jams & Jellies, Tri-County Feed, Waterdog Outfitters, Weesies Brothers Garden Center and Wesco Gas Station – Montague.