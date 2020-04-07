Adapting to government-mandated social distancing guidelines, the American Red Cross is launching an innovative statewide online fundraising event.
Due to the uncertainty and potential health impacts of COVID-19, “Mission: Possible 2020” provides a new creative way for donors to come together through a virtual experience to help others during these unprecedented times.
With an eye toward public safety, the Red Cross decided to pivot their two premier annual fundraising events to a virtual platform. West Michigan’s Red Cross Rendezvous, originally scheduled for May 19, and Southwest Michigan’s Red Fusion, slated for June 4, will now be part of this new virtual online digital experience and auction occurring from April 15 thru 22.
New auction items and interactive opportunities are being added daily and all those interested in joining the fun are encouraged to log on to the Red Cross website regularly to keep up on new additions. To take part in the upcoming event, visit: RedCross.org/Michigan
Participants will be able to interact with other Red Cross supporters and staff, while bidding on a wide variety of auction items, including exciting “experience” opportunities with celebrities and some of Michigan’s top business leaders. The funds raised from both donations and winning bidders will provide direct support to hep Red Cross response efforts happening throughout the state and nation as a result of COVID-19 in addition to helping other ongoing community-focused programs.
Last year, the Red Cross provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to more than 2,600 Michigan families who faced emergency situations. The Red Cross shelters and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.
New virtual volunteers are needed now and those interested in helping the Red Cross by volunteering and working from home should visit: redcross.org/volunteer