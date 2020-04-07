Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.