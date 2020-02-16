WHITEHALL – The Killer Blues Headstone Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that buys headstones for forgotten blues musicians.
Many of these musicians lie in unmarked graves. It has been Whitehall resident Steve Salter’s mission, for the last 11-years, to place headstones commemorating these artists. To date Salter’s organization has place 122 headstones for people all across the United States.
For his 123 headstone, Salter, president of Killer Blues Headstone Project, hopes to right a wrong that he feels has been committed by bluesmen of yesteryear.
Delia Green is what Steve Salter has dubbed a Blues Muse. Her story has been the inspiration for numerous songs in the blues genre, and has had crossover appeal in both the folk and country styles of music.
Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Bob Dylan, Peter Seger and countless others have performed songs recounting her story. She is often portrayed as a loose woman, that was murdered, and got what was coming to her.
What many of the songs fail to explain, is that Green was a 14-year-old African American girl.
“The story goes back 120 years Delia Green, there is a lot of the so called facts that are somewhat in dispute.” said Salter. “[...] The story is that Delia Green in 1900 was 14-years-old. They list her as a scrub girl at a house of pleasure.”
On Dec. 25, Green was in attendance at a Christmas Party in Savannah, Ga. Also in attendance was her murderer, 14-year-old Moses Houston, commonly known as Cooney.
“He (Houston) also came to the party. He was also 14-years-old, and apparently Cooney and Delia had some sort of relationship. He started calling Delia his little wife. She said that is not true, she is not his little wife,” said Salter.
The two had a verbal argument.
Houston became enraged, and then murdered her.
After murdering Delia. Houston was given a life sentence, but was eventually paroled and released from prison in 1917. He would then move to New York, and died in 1927.
To date, Salter said he is aware of at least 40 songs about Green and her murderer. However, just about all of the songs are from the viewpoint of the killer. Most of the songs he said are titled “Delia,” “Delia’s Gone,” or “One More Round.”
“Throughout the songs' history, the majority are from the view of the killer. They talk about Delia being a gambler and rambler, and a no count woman," said Salter.
“Which I didn’t get anything of that nature from that song and that story. To me, Delia was another poor black female that was taken advantage of, and was used, and abused.”
Salter hopes that by placing a headstone for Delia, he might make others aware of her story, and redeem her character.
“Essentially, she was a blues muse. Her story inspired many musicians to record. I thought, OK, in the 120-years she’s been gone, all of these people who recorded songs about her. Not one saw fit to mark her grave," said Salter.
“So it has become a purpose to me that this woman is properly recognized, and I'm hoping to somewhat redeem her name. She was not a rambler, and a gambler, and a loose woman.
“She was a 14-year-old girl that was murdered and exploited.”
Some headstone projects have taken countless months, and even years to complete. Salter said the momentum on this one has been fast. He first learned of Green’s story in January of this year.
A friend of his from England had made him aware of Green’s story, and Salter immediately went to work locating her grave.
“A friend of mine from England asked me if I knew about Delia Green. He made reference to a new (music) release on Frog Records, which is called the ‘Best Stuff Yet,’"said Salter.
“On this collection one of the songs is called ‘Delia,’ and in the booklet there is a reference to the song, and talk about Delia Green lying in an unmarked cemetery in Savannah, Ga.”
Salter discovered Green's grave was in the Laurel Grave South Cemetery. He then confirmed it with the director, and asked permission to place a headstone for Green.
The director said he would not have a problem with it, but said they weren’t sure where in the cemetery Green was buried.
“I’ve faced this situation before. We knew the records indicated she was there, but didn’t know the exact location. So I asked if we could place a headstone in the cemetery as a memorial to her,” said Salter.
Salter got permission, and contacted his stone cutter to begin making her headstone. Once completed the headstone will be shipped to his board member Keith Petersen.
Petersen lives in Americus, Ga., and will be responsible for getting the stone to the cemetery.
Normally, Salter likes to have family members present when the stone is placed, but this time he was unable to locate any living relatives for Green. He said he believes someone may be out there, and hopes to make contact with them once the project is completed.
For more information about the Killer Blues Headstone Project visit: http://www.killerblues.net/.