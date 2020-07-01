MUSKEGON – Doug Brown, Reeths-Puffer Board of Education Treasurer, has submitted his resignation effective June 29, 2020.
Brown was appointed to the board in June 1998.
The Board of Education will immediately begin looking for a replacement to fill the remainder of Brown’s term. Candidates interested in applying for the position should contact the Office of the Board of Education, by 4:00 p.m. on July 8, 2020.
Applicants from the Board’s earlier vacancy will be considered and any other interested applicants should send a letter or email of inquiry and resume to:
Mrs. Susan Blackburn, Secretary Reeths-Puffer Schools Board of Education 991 W. Giles Road Muskegon, MI 49445 schauerc@reeths-puffer.org
Applicants will be screened by a Board appointed committee. Applicants chosen for interviews will be asked to meet with the Reeths-Puffer Board of Education at the regular meeting on Monday, July 20, 2020.