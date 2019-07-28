MUSKEGON – Robert DeMuro, Reeths-Puffer Board of Education Secretary, has submitted his resignation effective July 23, 2019.
DeMuro was appointed to the board in November of 1999, and elected in June 2000. The Board of Education will immediately begin looking for a replacement to fill the remainder ofDeMuro’s term.
Candidates interested in applying for DeMuro’s position should contact the Office of the Board of Education, by 4:00 p.m. on July 31, 2019. Applicants from the Board’s earlier vacancy will be considered and any other interested applicants should send a letter of inquiry and resume to:
Reeths-Puffer Schools
Board of Education
991 W. Giles Road
Muskegon, MI 49445
Applicants will be screened by a Board appointed committee. Applicants chosen for interviews will be asked to meet with the Reeths-Puffer Board of Education at the regular meeting on Monday, August 12, 2019.