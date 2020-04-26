Paula Baker Mathes, Reeths-Puffer Board of Education Trustee, has submitted her resignation effective April 21, 2020. Mrs. Baker Mathes was appointed to the board in August, 2019.
The Board of Education will immediately begin looking for a replacement to fill the remainder of Mrs. Baker Mathes’ term. Candidates interested in applying for the position should contact the Office of the Board of Education, by 4:00 p.m. on April 30, 2020. Applicants from the Board’s earlier vacancy will be considered and any other interested applicants should send a letter of inquiry and resume to:
Mrs. Susan Blackburn, Secretary Reeths-Puffer Schools Board of Education 991 W. Giles Road Muskegon, MI 49445
Applicants will be screened by a board appointed committee. Applicants chosen for interviews will be asked to meet with the Reeths-Puffer Board of Education at the regular meeting on Monday, May 18, 2020.