MUSKEGON — Fireworks went off across from the Reeths-Puffer football stadium Tuesday night, commemorating the conclusion of the 2023 commencement exercises.
With a scheduled start of 8:23 p.m. (20:23 military time), R-P bid farewell to a class that, superintendent Steve Edwards said in his remarks, were prepared for the rigors and craziness of the real world more than most. After all, their freshman years ended in March 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the better part of their next two years in school were affected by the ensuing fallout.
Motivational quotes are the norm at graduation exercises, and R-P's was no different. Edwards cited Muhammad Ali, who once said, "'Impossible' is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they've been given than to explore the power they have to change it. 'Impossible' is not a fact. It's an opinion."
Lauren Nelson delivered the valedictory address, telling her classmates, "Often, things won't be perfect. But it's the flaws that make everything so beautiful."
Kennedy Hynde handled salutatory remarks, telling the story of an animator whose drawings were rejected by his high school yearbook and by Disney and went on to create a semi-autobiographical character named Charlie Brown: Charles Schulz.
"Think about who you believe yourself to be," Hynde said. "We have a purpose in this world and we play the most important role in our narrative."
Baseball teammates Kyle Schlaff and Catcher Earnest were selected by their class to give further remarks, and they certainly displayed why. After a rundown of the class's many extracurricular achievements over four years, the duo urged classmates to accentuate the positives in everything they do and capped their speech with a memorable custom rendition of the Neil Diamond classic "Sweet Caroline", played by Schlaff and sung by both.
Before the class received their diplomas, principal Jennifer Anderson delivered some final thoughts. Delighting in, by her own words, her inner math nerd, Anderson discussed how the volume of a grain of sand is infinitesimal compared to the whole. She told graduates that it's tempting to discard a part of yourself when you make a mistake, but doing so prevents self-improvement.
"Be brave enough to be vulnerable and real," Anderson said.