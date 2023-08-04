On Tuesday morning, Reeths-Puffer Schools had their “acceleration celebration,” which marks the end of their summer education program. The celebration, held at Reeths-Puffer Elementary School, featured a cookout, arts and crafts activities, and outdoor recreation fun.
The program started three years ago, after the district was given money by the state as a means of reintegrating students into modern community and education, after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been playing with this idea about community partnerships, getting students to demonstrate with experts in the community, how to get kids out of the classroom to experience the community around them, then bring it back into solving challenging problems in the classroom,” said Director of Instruction and Learning at Reeths-Puffer Schools Nate Smith.
As opposed to creating a basic summer school program, Smith and Reeths-Puffer staff wanted to give the students a chance to share what they were interested in and what they wanted the summer program to be like.
“We did what we called empathy interviews,” Smith said. “They gave us great input about what they would look forward to and what learning is to them. Then we married that with teachers that have really dynamic talents. We spent months trying to play with that idea. What do we want students to learn? What do they want to learn? What in our community can be accessed to help our kids have a vision for that, in school and beyond in their life?”
Although many of the activities offered in the program are fun, Reeths-Puffer Schools made sure they are focusing on subjects that have been proven to be not effective for students in that district.
“We take standards from the state and the subjects that our students seem to have not demonstrated the most effectiveness in overall; we look at those to make sure there’s learning going on according to what the state wants and what we believe our own community should expect,” said Smith. “Then from there, they do classroom work through journaling, demonstrations and project-based learning.”
With hands-on activities comes many field trips. Reeths-Puffer ensured they had buses ready and on hand for teachers to sign out whenever they wanted to plan a special trip at the last minute for their students.
“They then travel someplace to have firsthand experience,” Smith said. “Whether you’re a student that travels the world on a sailboat or you haven’t been to Lake Michigan yet, you’re having these experiences that allow you to link the real world with what you’re reading in a book, what you’re seeing on YouTube and what you’re talking about in your classroom.”
Due to the high number of student participants (an estimated 500 from K-12) the district was lucky to have multiple teachers enthusiastically agree to help with the program and continue encouraging learning with the students.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to have most teachers, from our staff that have said ‘we believe in this, we’re going to do it as well,’” said Smith. “Then we have some teachers we brought in that are highly skilled, forward thinking educators, and you can just tell the kids love and they love what they do.”
Different Muskegon and Michigan businesses helped with field trips, especially when a student showed interest in a specific job field.
“We have been showered with support from different businesses, organizations and government entities,” Smith said. “All summer long we’ve had a student that gets curious and a teacher reaches out to a judge, a business owner, or partners at Michigan universities. They have been on the spot to support our kids with the program so this actually represents a district, but it represents our neighborhoods and communities all over in Muskegon. It’s been a combination of groups of people that care about our kids. It’s overwhelming to see how much people are willing to pour into our kids.”