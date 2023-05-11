The Reeths-Puffer High School choirs present their spring Pops Concert, “Flashback!” Thursday & Friday, May 18-19 at 7 p.m. in the Rocket Auditorium. The RPHS choirs will be singing and dancing to some of their favorite Pops themes from the past, such as: Dancing Through the Decades, In and Out of Love, Legends, Disney, Movies, and I Heart the 80s. They will also be singing a few songs from their state shoral selections. Thursday night the R-P Middle School choirs will open the Pops Concert. Friday is Senior Dedication Night; RPHS Choir Alumni are invited to join the choirs singing their traditional "Old Irish Blessing". There will be an ice cream social after the Friday night concert to celebrate the choir year and their director’s retirement. Mrs. Schlaff has been teaching the Reeths-Puffer High School choirs since 1994. We hope you come and help us celebrate!
Tickets are $8 at: rphsrocketchoirs.ludus.com and at the door.
On May 9, the Reeths-Puffer High School Choirs earned top ratings at the MSVMA State Choral Festival on the campus of Hope College at the Jack H. Miller Auditorium. The Reeths-Puffer Vocal Fusion ladies gave an exquisite performance of Cunnla, a Gaelic folk song by Michael McGlynn which featured soloist Hannah Lindstrom and Bailey Bohland on box drum. Vocal Fusion also sang Frobisher Bay by James Gordon, and After the Rain by Sarah Quartel, which earned them a Division 1 Excellent rating. The Rocket Harmonics & RP Madrigals also received a Division 1 Excellent rating for their performance of Agazzari’s Jubilate Deo, A Patch of Light, and Jambo both by Jacob Narverud. Jambo featured Gavin Wierenga and Victor Williams on percussion. The Reeths-Puffer Madrigals performed their own songs, Measure Me Sky! by Elaine Hagenberg, The Stars Stand Up in the Air by Eric Barnum, and a Russian tongue twister Veniki by F. Rubtsov. Their performance left their Adjudicators with very little to critique, and much praise all around! Singing at Advanced level, the Madrigals received a Division 1 Excellent rating with a perfect score of 90 out of 90. The Reeths-Puffer High School choirs are directed by Regina Schlaff and accompanied by Lisa Ziemelis.