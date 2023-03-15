FFA members from the Environmental/Veterinary Sciences (EVS) program at the Career Tech Center (CTC) in Muskegon traveled to Michigan State University (MSU) to participate in the 95th Michigan FFA State Convention, March 8-10, 2023. During convention several CTC students were recognized through awards and degrees, and one hardworking CTC student was elected Region V State Vice President!
EVS student, and FFA member, Madalyn Simpson (Reeths-Puffer) was elected to the 2023-24 Michigan FFA State Officer Team. Madalyn is the first FFA member from the CTC Chapter to ever be elected as a State Officer. She will begin her role as Vice President in June. She was also recognized for her role in the state Diversity Equity and Inclusion Team.
Madalyn, Brayden Fry (Ravenna), Lauren Douglas (Reeths-Puffer), and Sydney Norkus (Fruitport) received State FFA Degrees. Joining them was EVS Instructor Katie Courtade who received an Honorary State Degree for her exceptional service as an agricultural education teacher. The FFA State Degree is the highest degree a FFA member can receive at the state level. Recipients need to have completed a Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) program, been active in FFA activities at the local and state level, and been enrolled in an agricultural program for at least two years to receive this honor, which includes six credits from MSU.
MacKenzie Wheeler (Reeths-Puffer), Jenna Beckman (Orchard View), Arianna Grant (Oakridge), Mallory Bowyer (Fruitport), Allison Fritz (Fruitport), Cloey Beebe (Reeths-Puffer), Lauren and Sydney earned Gold Awards for Academic Excellence. Students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher, be enrolled in an agricultural program for two years, have earned their FFA Chapter Degree, and demonstrated exceptional leadership and citizenship to qualify. Sydney was also recognized for completing Challenge 24, a teacher academy and scholarship program for students interested in teaching Agricultural Education.