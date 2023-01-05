Parmenter Law announced Tuesday the addition of Kayla P. Kolbe as a new Associate Attorney.
Kayla is a graduate of Reeths-Puffer High School and is thrilled to be returning home to begin her legal career. Kayla intends to focus her practice on business law and estate planning, helping individuals and closely held businesses address their present challenges and plan for the future.
Kayla earned her law degree from Michigan State College of Law in 2022 with honors. During law school, she clerked for Legal Services of South-Central Michigan and served on the International Law Review board. Additionally, Kayla spent both of her law school summers clerking with Parmenter Law.
Prior to attending law school, Kayla received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan in 2019. While at Michigan, Kayla had the opportunity to work as a Research Assistant in Greece for a summer. Kayla also studied abroad in New Zealand during her junior year and it was during this experience that she took a law and policy course that ultimately inspired her to pursue a career in law.
In Kayla’s spare time, she enjoys spending time on the water with her family and dog, reading, traveling, and watching the latest TV shows.
“We are thrilled to add Kayla to the firm,” said Josh Reece. “Her outstanding intellect, work ethic, and energy leaves no doubt that she will be a tremendous asset to Parmenter and our community.”
Parmenter also announced Tuesday that North Muskegon graduate Matt Mills has been named a partner at the firm. Mills, who earned a bachelor's degree cum laude from Western Michigan in 2012 and graduated from the University of Mississippi's law school two years later, began his Parmenter career in a summer clerkship and has risen through the ranks ever since.