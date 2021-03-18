Carmen Beeckman (1)
Valedictorian
Clubs: NHS, Student Council, OsteoScholars, Spanish Club
Sports: Dance at Cassell Training Center
Achievements: AP Scholar with Honor, Excellence in Spanish, Cicchetti ballerina (grade IV)
After High School Plans: Undecided; As of now I have been accepted into MSU Honors College and U of M. If I attend U of M, I will receive the HAIL scholarship. I am still waiting on responses from a few more colleges.
Kendall Smith (2)
Salutatorian
Clubs: I am the president of the National Honor Society and this is my second year with that group. I am the current President and was the Vice President last year of our school’s Rotary Interact Club.
Sports: I have been a part of our school’s Impact student leadership club since my freshman year. I have played basketball for R-P since my freshman year(2 years JV, 2 years Varsity). I have played baseball for R-P since my freshman year (1 year JV and 2 years Varsity).
After High School Plans: I am planning to pursue a 4-year college or university next year to play basketball and pursue a degree in the science field, although I am undecided on a specific major.
Eric Yang (3)
Clubs: Eric is a member of Spanish Club, S.T.A.T.S (a peer abstinence performance group), Rocket City Rotary Interact, and the National Honor Society,
Sports: Varsity tennis team.
Achievements: He attended the Muskegon County Math Olympiad (where he placed third amongst his grade), volunteers at McLaughlin Grows (a farm that grows and distributes organic fruits and vegetables around the community), and works part time.
Post High School Plans: Eric will attend the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business where he has been awarded the HAIL Scholarship. He plans to pursue a bachelors in business administration with a minor in political science
Aysia Kinnaird (4)
Clubs: Student Council Treasurer. Spanish Club. National Honors Society (2 years). Rotary Interact.
Sports: JV Soccer. Second Job as Event Caterer for Harris Hospitality.
Achievements: Part-Time Job for all four years of High School. Excellence in Spanish
After High School Plans: Neuroscience Major. Attend either the University or Michigan where I have received the HAIL Scholarship or Michigan State Honors College.
Emma Boorman (5)
Clubs: Spanish club and National Honor Society
Sports: Varsity volleyball and girls lacrosse
Achievements: Academic all state team for volleyball and the Ignatian Award at Detroit Mercy.
After High School Plans: Plans to attend University of Detroit Mercy to earn her masters of architecture
McKenna Monette (6)
Clubs: I am involved in TRT, IMPACT, Secretary of NHS and also am apart of West Michigan Storm Club Soccer team
Sports: I have been apart of the Reeths-Puffer soccer and basketball programs here.
Achievements: I have received the Presidential and Experience scholarship from Albion College.
After High School Plans: My plans after high school are to continue my athletic and academic career at Albion College, playing soccer and majoring in Psychology.
Justin Nelson (7)
Achievements: He was a three-year varsity football player, where he earned All-Conference and All-Area honors along with being the sole captain of the team.
Sports: He played basketball as well. He has also been a member of the Pals program, OK Leadership Council, Muskegon County Math Olympiad, STATS, and the National Honor Society.
After High School Plans: Nelson has been awarded the Warrior Award from Wayne State University where he plans to study biomedical engineering.
Caden Brainard (8)
Clubs: NHS vice president, Impact, PALs,
Sports: Football, hockey, and lacrosse
Achievements: Presidential scholarship, team captain, academic all state, rookie of the year, leadership award and all-conference.
After High School Plans: I plan to attend Hope College to play lacrosse while obtaining a bachelor’s degree in engineering or education.
Alex Fuller (9)
Interests and achievements: His interests are creative writing, LIM and reading; as well as competing in a statewide stock market portfolio challenge in Personal Finance class.
After high school plans: Alex plans on attending Muskegon Community College before transferring to a college or university where he will obtain either a writing or film degree. He hopes that one day he can create stories that millions of people will read and love.
Jaxon Carpenter (10)
Clubs: A member of RPHS choir and theatre.
Sports: Soccer, Volleyball. Plays soccer for Midwest United Football Club in Grand Rapids.
Achievements: All-State in soccer junior and senior year, received roles in school plays and musicals junior and senior year
After High School Plans: Attending a four year university to study theatre and play soccer.