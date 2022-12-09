The Reeths-Puffer Madrigals, celebrating their 60th anniversary this year, will be part of the high school’s annual Candlelight Carols concert Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
The Madrigals were established in 1962 by then-director Dave Wikman. Wikman was honored by the Madrigals Thursday when they turned up at his condominium association at the Knights of Columbus Hall and sang Christmas carols.
Burnished Brass, a brass quintet led by Char Bourdon, will also be part of the R-P concert. Tickets are available at the door for $5 and can also be purchased online at RPHSRocketChoirs.ludus.com.