MUSKEGON — The Reeths-Puffer brass came so close to keeping Tuesday's renaming of the school's basketball arena as the Dan Beckeman Arena a secret from its namesake - but they couldn't police all of the game personnel.
"The referee from the freshman game came over and said, 'What's it like to have a building named after you?'" Beckeman said after the Rockets' boys team played Muskegon Tuesday night. "And I looked at him like, 'What are you talking about?' I'm looking at trying to get the next song on."
If Beckeman thought something was up, though, he didn't show it when he was called out to midcourt to meet athletic director Cliff Sandee, superintendent Steve Edwards and a large group of family and friends. When Beckeman saw the plaque Sandee had brought with him, proclaiming the Dan Beckeman Arena, his joy and emotion were evident.
The retired former R-P principal was honored, as the plaque stated, "in recognition of decades of dedication, commitment and support of Rocket City and Reeths-Puffer students."
"I can't tell you how humbled I am," Beckeman said. "I've been so blessed to serve this community. To be affiliated with this district...I came to my job every day and loved it. It was hard to retire because I loved my job so much. To be able to come in and still enjoy this is very humbling. To have the honor they gave me tonight, it's something that will be cherished by myself and my family forever."
The decision to rename the arena was "a no-brainer," Sandee said, due to how much time Beckeman spent in it - he christened the arena by making its first basket and has spent untold thousands of hours in it since as its primary public address announcer - to say nothing of the efforts he undertook to get it built in the first place.
Led by Beckeman, the school pushed for the arena in an ultimately successful effort to get itself into the O-K Conference; when it was built in 1997, the old Seaway Conference was about to collapse, leaving the Rockets' athletic programs without a home from the 1998-99 through the 2002-03 school years.
"When we presented the plan to our board and to the community, we said, 'This is what we want to be able to be,'" Beckeman said. "When we passed the bond, Steve Fritz was superintendent at the time and he looked at me and said, 'You've got your high school.'"
Despite the work getting the arena built, which Beckeman said added 20 hours per week to his schedule for a time, he remained as principal for over two more decades before retiring last June. The bond he shares with the R-P student body is hard to miss. It wasn't long after being presented with the plaque - which Sandee said will be installed at the south end of the arena - that Beckeman had beelined for the student section for a photo op.
"He's as genuine and humble and kind of a human being as I've ever met," Sandee said. "He loves all unconditionally. You saw from our student section. You saw it from the amount of people that showed up tonight. You saw it from the alumni, the teachers, the parents of students that showed up for him.
"The impact he's had, the impact he had on me from one handwritten note got me from a place I loved (Whitehall) to applying to stretch myself. To see the impact Dan has had on 15 to 18-year-olds and then 30 to 80-year-olds, it's profound.
"Thank you isn't enough. (Even) this isn't enough."
Even without being in the school each day anymore, Beckeman continues to loom large. By request from the Rockets' cheer team, he attended their district meet last Saturday, which they won, but it was the greeting he got that stood out.
"I came here Saturday and my heart was warmed," Beckeman said. "I'm standing in the corner and my girls are over (on the other side of the arena) and they see me and they're jumping up and down and waving because they're getting ready to go on the mat to perform. I do these things because I want to be a part of it."
As Aardema noted, rare is the school administrator that enjoys near-universal approval, especially after the past couple of years have seen an unending stream of difficult decisions for them to make, and yet Beckeman's name elicits a lovefest from all observers. He compared Beckeman's synonymous relationship to R-P with that of Jim "Red" Heeres at Whitehall; Heeres was among those on hand for Beckeman's award.
"Thinking about the thousands - not hundreds, thousands - of lives Dan has impacted positively, is pretty amazing," Aardema said. "It's pretty cool to have our games at the Dan Beckeman Arena. As far as my personal experiences, he's always been positive and encouraging in my interactions before I came here, and since I've been here it's been a handshake, a warm smile, a 'How're you doing?' and a 'I wish you well'. Just an incredibly supportive person."
Support is a common thread with Beckeman; within seconds of completing an interview for this story, he approached Rockets' player Kyle Schlaff to commend him for his efforts in Tuesday's game. When asked his secret to holding seemingly universal acclaim, he simply invoked the Golden Rule.
"Treat others the way you want others to treat you," Beckeman said. "Everybody deserves to be treated with dignity and honor. I'd do that even when I was assistant principal or if I had to guide kids who were making some poor decisions. It's just a decision. Kids get better. I really think a key to administration is, never lose sight of building the right relationships with kids and with your staff. Kids need to be encouraged, not discouraged. The same goes for the adults in the building."
Because of that outlook and the action he put into it, Beckeman will now always be part of Reeths-Puffer, long after his familiar voice is no longer introducing Rocket players to start a game.
"I bleed green and white," Beckeman said. "I always will. I love this place. It'll always be in my heart and in my family. I'm excited about that."