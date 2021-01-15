MUSKEGON COUNTY- The Reeths-Puffer School Board held a meeting on Monday, Jan 11.
During the meeting, the school board nominated and elected the positions of president, vice-president, secretary, and treasurer. Plans for the next semester were discussed regarding COVID-19, virtual learning, and student attendance.
At the beginning of the meeting, the school board nominated each position for the year. Kim Bramer was re-elected to be the school board president, Mike Weessies as vice-president, Susan Blackburn as secretary, and Chris Brooks as treasurer.
Next the school board discussed the potential wave of COVID-19 cases in the district that was expected from holiday gatherings. According to the board, a rise in cases has likely been avoided in the area. The number of tested individuals in the area is down within the last ten days.
The school board laid out priorities for transitioning into the new semester, one of which is to have as much face-to-face learning everyday as the community desires and still balancing with what is safe. Another priority the district has is to have Reeths-Puffer students with Reeths-Puffer teachers, which was also a goal of reducing the use of a third-party virtual program.
Students from Reeths-Puffer schools that chose not to continue with the third-party virtual learning program, Edmentum, will experience a new semester with either face-to-face learning or the new Reeths-Puffer led virtual learning. This transition involves 740 students across the district switching to one of the new options.
The Reeths-Puffer School Board will hold their next meeting on Feb 8.