MUSKEGON COUNTY– Four staff members of Reeths-Puffer Schools brought concerns to the school board during their meeting on Monday, Dec 14.
The Reeths-Puffer Education Association (R-PEA) compiled a survey to measure the district staff’s experience with the district’s decisions for virtual learning and expectations of staff.
Karl Ziemelis, a teacher at Reeths-Puffer High School and President of the R-PEA, told the board that staff members wanted their voices to be heard.
The district recently made the decision to cut costs by segueing from their current virtual learning system, which gave students a teacher provided by Edmentum.
The plan for the second semester of the school year is to schedule virtual students into a class with a Reeths-Puffer teacher.
Susan Derby, teacher and treasurer of the R-PEA, read some of the survey results to the board. On a scale from 1 to 10, staff members answers averaged at a 7.8 for the current stress level, 4.8 for the care they feel from the district, and the sense of input in decisions was at a 2.6.
“Those numbers, to me, are fairly shocking,” said Derby.
Ziemelis read quotes from the survey to the board. Some concerns from staff included the safety of teachers and students.
“We are being asked to do hard, and quite frankly, dangerous things. We are asked to work face-to-face with up to 60 kids a day that are untested.” Read Ziemelis.
Pam Kraley, another teacher from Reeths-Puffer schools gave insight on the overall results from the survey. A common idea, according to Kraley, is administrations lack of feeling for the staff.
Kraley then read more comments from the survey, “The district has spent a little over $1 million on virtual learning to an outside company that has failed and now, we as a staff are being asked to clean it up and we didn’t have a voice.”
The four staff members asked the board to consider creating a committee of administrators to help guide decisions to make sure that all staff members have a voice.
President of the school board, Kim Bramer, said that they will take it under advisement and get back with the staff.
The Reeths-Puffer School Board will hold their next meeting on Jan 11 at 5:30 pm.