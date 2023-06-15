MONTAGUE — The attempt to send White River Township's revised solar ordinance to a referendum in November did not collect enough signatures to go forward and has failed, township clerk Patti Sargent certified last Friday.
Township treasurer Deb Harris said following Tuesday's township board meeting that with the referendum's failure, the previously approved zoning ordinance, which the board passed in April, is now in effect.
A call to township attorney Clifford Bloom to confirm the ordinance is now in effect had not been returned at press time; Harris said during the meeting that any further questions on the matter should be directed to Bloom.
According to the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, any referendum petition in White River Township requires the signatures of at least 15% of the number of local voters who cast a ballot in the most recent gubernatorial election. A total of 880 votes for governor were cast in the 2022 election in the township, meaning at least 132 signatures of registered township voters were required to move the referendum forward. While 148 signatures were submitted in this referendum, Sargent certified that only 124 of them were valid; some signatures were submitted June 5, which was after the June 3 deadline to do so.
Had it been successful, the referendum would have delayed implementation of the April solar ordinance until after it went on the ballot in November, when voters would have simply voted 'yes' or 'no' on whether to put it into place. In the interim, the township's 2019 ordinance would've been in effect.
With the April ordinance now in place, Lakeside Solar could potentially face another obstacle in its pending litigation against the township. The group seeks a public hearing on its application for a special use permit for a solar energy facility in the township and, in legal filings, has accused the township of acting unlawfully in not scheduling that hearing and instead enacting a moratorium on matters relating to solar energy facility. If the case is not settled or otherwise dismissed, it is not scheduled to go to trial until July 16, 2024; Lakeside Solar's motion for a partial summary judgment and writ of mandamus on the matter was denied by Judge Robert Jonker, the same judge scheduled to hear the case next July.
In township business matters Tuesday, the board unanimously (apart from Sargent, who was absent) approved a proposal from election coordinator Lori Hayes that all of Muskegon County's jurisdictions pool their resources to offer in-person early voting at Baker College in Muskegon for the November election.
Per Proposal 2, which passed last fall, jurisdictions must offer nine days of in-person early voting prior to each election, but the township has said it does not have the personnel or resources to handle that itself. Joining with other county jurisdictions to purchase the required equipment and offer it at one site would cut the cost of doing so; the board said the township would then only have to pay a share based on the percentage of county voters that reside there, which is less than one percent. The cost to the township for the November election would be $587, which in future elections would be cut to $189 because the equipment would already have been purchased.
Also approved unanimously was a new five-year contract with the county equalization department for assessing. The board noted that the five-year contract was more lengthy than the usual three-year renewal, but Harris said the county department does a good job, and even if they didn't she knew of no good alternatives.
The board unanimously approved the paying of Michigan Township Association membership dues ("It used to be cheap, and now it's not," supervisor Mike Cockerill ruefully said) and approved a special exception for a retaining wall for the Bolstein residence on Lost Valley Road. Harris noted that the retaining wall was needed due to its location on the dune.
There was also further discussion on the potential of creating a zoning enforcement officer position, which the board said would replace the constable position. A public comment expressed concerns about further government oversight and potential infringement on rights, but board member Laura Anderson said an officer would not be addressing "trivial complaints." She added that the board does not want to have to worry about policing zoning violations, but as long as they are being committed they must be dealt with.